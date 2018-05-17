Lalu Yadav Released From Ranchi Jail; Reaches Patna On Six-Week Interim Bail After completing the formalities at the Birsa Munda Prison, the RJD chief came out of the jail and headed to the Ranchi airport straightaway

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT RJD chief Lalu Yadav arrived at the Patna airport at 6:40 pm on Wednesday. (File photo) Ranchi: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav was released from a Ranchi jail on Wednesday, after the trial courts granted him permission in accordance with the six-week interim bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court in three fodder scam cases on medical grounds, following which the former Bihar chief minister flew down to Patna.



After completing the formalities at the Birsa Munda Prison, the RJD chief came out of the jail and headed to the Ranchi airport straightaway, jail sources as well Lalu Yadav's close aide Bhola Yadav, who was accompanying him, said.



The RJD chief arrived at the Patna airport at 6:40 pm.



No family member was present at the Jayprakash Narayan airport in Patna to receive him. Only a handful of supporters were there to greet the RJD chief, who was seen coming out of the exit gate on a wheelchair, assisted by Bhola Yadav, who is an RJD MLA in Darbhanga district of Bihar.



From the airport, Yadav left for the 10, Circular Road residence of his wife Rabri Devi with a posse of security personnel.



Earlier in the day, the trial courts in Ranchi granted the release order to Yadav, in accordance with the Jharkhand High Court's verdict, providing him provisional bail in three fodder scam cases on medical grounds.



The release order was granted in the three cases, in which Yadav has been convicted, his lawyer Prabhat Kumar told PTI.









