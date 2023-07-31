Lalu Yadav, Family's Assets Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized In Land-For-Jobs Case

Assets worth Rs 6 crore of Lalu Yadav and his family were seized by a central probe agency on Monday in an alleged corruption case.

Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former Chief Ministers, and some of their children, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, are being investigated in what is known as the Bihar land-for-jobs scam.

The assets were seized by the Enforcement Directorate, the central agency which investigates financial crimes.

Mr Yadav and his family members are accused of buying land dirt-cheap in exchange for jobs during his stint as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.