Lalit Jha, Parliament Breach 'Mastermind', Sent To 7-Day Police Custody

Lalit Jha was inspired by legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the police said (File)

Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament intrusion on Wednesday, has been sent to police custody for seven days for questioning. The police had sought his 15-day custody.

Jha, who was on the run since the breach, surrendered before the Delhi Police last night.

Lalit Jha, who is from Bihar, worked as a teacher in Kolkata, the police said. His neighbours and acquaintances in Kolkata described him as a quiet man.

He moved to Kolkata's Burrabazar area alone a few years ago and kept a low profile, a tea stall owner in the neighbourhood told news agency PTI. He suddenly left two years ago, he added.

According to the police, Jha was inspired by legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He allegedly shot videos of the accused deploying smoke canisters outside the parliament and sent the videos to one Nilaksha Aich, the founder of the NGO he was associated with. Jha reportedly wanted to ensure the clips got media coverage.

Five men and a woman have been charged so far in the case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack that killed nine, two men - Sagar and Manoranjan - smuggled smoke canisters into the new parliament after securing entry on a pass issued by a BJP MP's office.

They jumped into the House chamber from the gallery during the Zero Hour and set off the canisters in the house, triggering chaos and confusion as MPs scurried around trying to catch them.

Two others, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, unable to secure a pass, held a protest outside the parliament building, shouting slogans and waving smoke canisters before they were caught.