'Why Don't You Help?': UP Cop To NDTV On No Action Against Minister's Son

Lakhimpur Kheri: 8 people including 4 farmers died on Sunday

A top Uttar Pradesh police officer today told the media to help with evidence that could lead to the arrest of Ashish Mishra, the murder accused son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in a case where four farmers and a journalist were crushed under the wheels of an SUV, leading to their deaths.

"Why don't you help? Give us the videos," Lucknow Inspector General of Police Lakshmi Singh told NDTV when asked why the police had not even questioned Ashish Mishra five days after the horrific incident.

"Because this is a complex case, investigation will take time. We have recovered two cartridges from the spot but the post-mortem reports of all the eight bodies do not indicate any firearm injuries. That's why we need to look for more evidence," Mr Singh said.

Apart from the four farmers and a journalist, three more people who were in a BJP convoy were killed on Sunday after the vehicles, which included one owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and allegedly driven by his son Ashish, rammed into a group of farmers holding a peaceful protest.

The Inspector General of Police told NDTV two people have been questioned in the case hours after the Supreme Court told the UP government to answer within 24 hours what action had been taken on the horrific incident that happened on Sunday.

The top police officer said Ashish Mishra has been summoned and told to appear for questioning soonest, and more action against him will follow.

However, four days after a murder First Information Report or FIR was filed against him, there has been no questioning, leading to accusation by opposition parties that the police are shielding the high-profile son of a Union Minister.

"We are not shielding anyone. The law of the land is equal for all. We will ensure that strict action is taken," the police officer told NDTV.

The UP government has promised to pay a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of those who died.