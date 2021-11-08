'Let Ex High Court Judge Monitor': Supreme Court To UP On Farmers' Killing Probe

Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing case today, two weeks after the previous hearing during which the Supreme Court questioned why there were "only 23 eyewitnesses" to the violence on October 3, and ordered Uttar Pradesh to gather more witnesses and give them protection.

Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3 during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. An SUV, allegedly belonging to Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra's convoy, ran over them. 13 people, including Ashish Mishra, the prime suspect in the case and the Union minister's son, have so far been arrested.

Here are the updates on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Hearing:

Nov 08, 2021 11:56 (IST) Salve for UP Govt: The overlapping of FIRs...was because... the confusion was because of murder of journalist Raman Kashyap. Confusion was over whether he was part of Ashish Mishra's team...but later it appeared he was part of crowd and was crushed by the car.



Justice Surya Kant: That is why we need monitoring.



Salve for UP Govt: There are political overtones to everything that is happening.



CJI: We don't want to add to political overtones. Let a retired judge oversee this.

Nov 08, 2021 11:55 (IST) Supreme Court inclined to appoint high court judge to monitor day-to-day investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Justice Surya Kant: What appears to us that SIT for some or the other reason is unable to maintain a distance between the two FIRs (Murder of farmers and murder of political workers). Its not like they have to record the statements of everyone who comes forward.



To ensure that evidence of the two FIRs has to be recorded separately we are inclined to appoint a former judge of a different High Court to monitor day-to-day investigation. We don't want the judge from your state government's end. Let us think of Justice Ranjeet Singh from Punjab and Haryana High Court or Justice Rakesh Kumar.

Nov 08, 2021 11:53 (IST) Justice Surya Kant: What we expected from SIT was that the FIR 219 about murder of farmers will be a separate exercise and evidence for FIR 220 about murder of political workers will be separate.



Salve for UP Govt: We are trying to do that separately. Sometimes witnesses are called to talk about FIR 220 but start talking about incidents of FIR 219.

Nov 08, 2021 11:52 (IST) CJI: You have to investigate (the two FIRs) separately.



Salve for UP Govt: That is being done My Lord. We are doing it separately.



Justice Surya Kant: One set of murder is of farmers, then there is journalist and there are political workers. There are statements of witnesses that have been recorded that seem to favour the main accused.



Salve for UP Govt: If someone comes forward and says that they want their statement to be recorded then we have to do that.



Justice Surya Kant: That is different. And its different when you make an effort to identify certain people and then record statements.

Nov 08, 2021 11:51 (IST) Justice Hima Kohli: Are you saying none of the other accused had their phones on them?



Salve for UP Govt: There are eye witnesses. There is clinching proof that these accused were at incident site. Through CCTV footage.



Justice Surya Kant: We are sorry to say that prima facie it appears that one particular accused is being given benefits by overlapping two FIRs.



Salve for UP Govt: We called witnesses for recording statements.



CJI: You have to investigate.



Justice Surya Kant: Now it is being said that there are two FIRs and the evidence collected in one FIR will be used in another. Evidence in FIR 220 is being collected in a way to protect one accused.



Nov 08, 2021 11:51 (IST) CJI : There is nothing in the status report except saying that some more witnesses examined. We gave 10 days. Lab reports also have not come. Its not going the way we expected.



Salve for UP Govt: We are follwing up with the lab.



CJI: Through cell towers you can identify which cellphones were in the area?



Justice Hima Kohli: You identified only one accused's phone. What about the others? Only Ashish Mishra.



CJI: Other accused did not use mobile phones.