The two soldiers who were killed were Junior Commissioned Officers (Representational)

Two army jawans have died in a sniper attack by Pakistan, violating ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jumgund at Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The ceasefire violation occurred at the around 11.55 am today, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The two soldiers who were killed were Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). One of the soldiers was earlier injured after the ceasefire violation.

(With Inputs From PTI)