Kunal Kamra Banned By Vistara For Heckling Journalist On IndiGo Flight In January

Kunal Kamra was banned by several airlines from flying after he heckled a news channel editor on a flight

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday tweeted that he has been banned by air-carrier Vistara, more than two months after he was grounded by four other airlines for heckling a TV channel editor on an IndiGo flight.

"Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering...," Mr Kamra wrote.

The stand-up comic was banned by multiple airlines in late January following a directive by a union minister that triggered a huge controversy.

Mr Kamra, a Mumbai-based comedian known for his sharply critical views against the government and government-friendly media networks, was banned by IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir after he posted a video of his encounter with Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV. In the video, he is seen throwing questions at Mr Goswami, who doesn't respond.

The airline ban triggered criticism from social media users who recalled how a reporters working for Mr Goswami have frequently heckled opposition leaders in public places and on flights.