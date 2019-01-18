NGO Sets Up 100-Bed Hospital At Kumbh Mela Venue In Prayagraj

Narayan Seva Sansthan has set up a 100-bed hospital at the Kumbh Mela venue.

A non-profit organisation has set up a spiritual and surgical camp at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The camp will also have an artificial limb development unit.

Prashant Agarwal, President of the Udaipur-based NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), said a team led by a senior surgeon will measure differently-abled people in order to provide them with customised limbs. The artificial limbs will then be installed and donated to the beneficiaries.

"We will conduct surgeries free of cost," he said.

Mr Agarwal said the NGO has invited volunteers from across the country. They will be involved in cleanliness, operation of wheelchairs, and give foot massages to pilgrims.

Mr Agarwal said the NSS had operated on 3.7 lakh patients in the past 33 years.

"Out of 3.7 lakh patients, around 2 lakh patients were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela began on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will end on Mahashivratri on March 4. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the festival over the next 50 days.