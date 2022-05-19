Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: UP Court Allows Lawsuit Demanding Mosque Removal

The mosque, the petitions say, was built near Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Aurangzeb

A lawsuit demanding the removal of a mosque in Mathura said to be built on the “Krishna Janmabhoomi” or the birthplace of Lord Krishna has been allowed by a court in Uttar Pradesh.

The lawsuit is one of the many by Hindu outfits demanding the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah Masjid away from the Katra Keshav Dev temple, claiming the mosque has been built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Shahi Idgah mosque, the petitions say, was built near the Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri had filed the lawsuit as the “next friend of the infant Lord Krishna” of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.