Koo To Open Development Center In Hyderabad Under MoU With Telangana

Koo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana Government to open a Development Center in Hyderabad, the company social-media platform informed.

"With Hyderabad being an IT hub, boasting access to a robust technology ecosystem and a large pool of IT talent, Koo envisions its presence in the region to grow in a significant manner," the company said.

Co-founder and CEO of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna said, "Language-based social media is the need of the hour, especially in a multi-lingual country like India."

Under the MoU, Telangana government and the multi-lingual platform Koo will work together to increase the reach of Telugu among non-English speakers in the state.

Telangana minister KT Rana Rao appreciated the company's efforts in promoting regional languages. "We strongly believe that social media is an important mechanism for advancing government effectiveness. By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful that our efforts to connect and engage with citizens for disseminating information and services of Telangana Government will be augmented further," the minister said.