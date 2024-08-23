After 88 Hours Of Grilling, Ex RG Kar Hospital Head To Take Polygraph Test

The Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court have repeatedly focussed on Sandip Ghosh's role

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will today conduct a polygraph test on the RG Kar Hospital's former Principal Sandip Ghosh, after failing to get a satisfactory reply while questioning him. The CBI, probing the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run Kolkata hospital on August 9, has questioned the former Principal for more than 88 hours in the past one week. But officials say they are yet to get a satisfactory response.

The results of a polygraph test, while not admissible in court, are often said to point investigators in the correct direction.

Sandip Ghosh's actions after the discovery of the doctor's body in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital have been questioned in both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court -- while hearing the case -- have repeatedly focussed on Sandip Ghosh's role, leveling multiple questions. He is being investigated by the state government for corruption and also in a case of alleged disclosure of the rape-murder victim's identity.

Four other doctors, who were on duty the night that the 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered, will take the test along with him. The agency received a nod from a special court for the test yesterday.

The CBI has also sought the polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the case.

The Supreme Court has asked a Kolkata court to give its decision on CBI's request by this evening.

Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested a day after the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run facility on August 9.

His 14-day police custody is scheduled to end today and will be produced in the Sealdah court.