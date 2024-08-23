Kolkata Rape Case: United Doctors Front Association Suspends Strike Following Court Directive

Kolkata Rape Case: United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has suspended the nationwide strike.

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has suspended the nationwide strike, protesting the Kolkata rape and murder of trainee doctor, following a Supreme Court's directive on Thursday.

"In response to the Supreme Court's proactive and reassuring directives, UDFA has resolved to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike. This decision is rooted in our unwavering commitment to patient care and our confidence in the judiciary's ability to address the pressing concerns of the medical fraternity," a UDFA release said on Thursday.

The UDFA expressed gratitude to the top court for recognising the gravity of our concerns and taking swift action. The UDFA also emphasised the urgent need for the establishment of a Central Protection Act (CPA) to provide comprehensive legal safeguards for healthcare professionals.

"UDFA remains vigilant and committed to advocating for this critical legislation, which is essential for the long-term security of medical practitioners in India," the release mentioned.

On August 22, the Supreme Court directed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to engage with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police across all states and Union Territories. The directive includes an unequivocal mandate for state governments and Union Territories to establish and enforce minimum safety standards in all medical institutions.

The top court has assured that no adverse action will be taken against doctors who have participated in protests prior to this ruling. It has also instructed the installation of CCTV cameras and call distress systems in medical establishments. The court also affirmed UDFA's role as a key stakeholder in the ongoing National Task Force discussions.

The top court has imposed stringent timelines for action. The Union Health Ministry, along with state authorities, is required to complete consultations within one week, followed by prompt implementation within the subsequent two weeks.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra passed these directions while hearing the suo motu petition that it initiated in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9.

Earlier, doctors of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Hospital and several other hospitals ended their strike following the top court directive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)