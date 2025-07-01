Monojit Mishra Posted 'Hang The Rapist' A Year Back, Now He Is Rape Accused

On August 16 last year, days after a doctor's rape-murder in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Monojit Mishra shared on Facebook a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading a protest march. Describing the Trinamool leader as Agnikanya (meaning fiery daughter), the young lawyer wrote in the caption, "We demand noose for the rapist, we demand justice, not drama, we demand justice without delay, we demand noose for the guilty." With the allegations against him coming to the fore, people are posting comments slamming Monojit on his video post.

Less than a year later, Monojit is the accused in a chilling case of rape on the campus of a law college in Kolkata, and people are raising similar slogans, demanding strict punishment for him and his co-accused. Monojit, an alumnus of the law college, led the Trinamool unit on campus before it was dissolved. He was working there as a contractual staff. While the Trinamool has now distanced itself from Monojit, students say he claimed proximity to the party's top leaders and everyone on campus, including teachers, feared him.

The video Monojit shared on August 16 is from a protest march led by Ms Banerjee to seek justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim. The heinous case had sparked nationwide outrage and the investigation was handed over to the CBI after a Calcutta High Court order. In January this year, a Kolkata court convicted the accused, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment. Less than a year later, another incident of rape has put the Trinamool government in a spot, with the Opposition questioning the law and order in the state. While the Trinamool points to swift action by the police, the Opposition says it is the ruling party's support that enables people like Monojit to operate with impunity.

The three accused -- Monojit, Pramit Mukhopadhyay and Jaib Ahmed -- have been expelled from the college and are now in police custody. They will be produced in court today.

Monojit Mishra has faced multiple police complaints in the past. He was out on bail in these cases. Some of them include: (1) ripping off the dress of a woman student in South Calcutta Law College in July 2019 (2) stealing music system, perfume, spectacles from a friend's home in Dec 2019 (3) molesting a woman in Swinhoe Lane in March 2022 (4) assualting a man and getting arrested later in April 2017. He is also accused of beating up a college guard and damaging college property in a May 2024 case.