Kolkata Professor Who Said "Virgin Girl Is Like Sealed Bottle" Removed

The West Bengal Commission for Women has also sought an explanation from Kanak Sarkar

Kanak Sarkar, the Jadavpur University professor who had triggered an outrage after a Facebook post that compared a virgin woman to a "sealed bottle", has been taken off his duties as a professor.

The Kolkata professor was removed after a recommendation of the Student-Teacher committee of the International Relations department of the university. An official statement has been released by the university and has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das had slammed the professor for his misogynistic comments and said it has sullied the image of the institution. He had also promised "stringent" action against him.

The statement also said substitute arrangements will be decided in a meeting of Board of Studies. Here is the statement:

Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar who made controversial remarks in a Facebook post has been divested of his duties with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/OlmdshSSUI - ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019

Kanak Sarkar, a professor of International Relations department, had likened a virgin woman to a "sealed bottle" or "packet" in a Facebook post on Sunday. He had later deleted the post and justified the action by saying in another post that the Supreme Court warrants freedom of speech.

The defiant professor had later further justified his comments saying that it was intended for "fun" among a social media group of friends and "not for public consumption".

"Someone took a screenshot of the post and forwarded it, which triggered the response. I did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment or insult any woman," he said. In the post, he also asks if someone is willing to buy a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits with a broken seal and said to "most boys, virgin wife is like angel."

Kanak Sarkar had later deleted the controversial Facebook post

Other allegations also surfaced against the professor which the vice-chancellor took cognisance of as well.

On Monday, a journalist said that Kanak Sarkar had once asked a female student if she wants to become a model as her "figure" is "very model-like" and hers was the kind of body that "men would enjoy". Students said that this should be the last time he is allowed to make such comments as a professor of the university.

On campus, students marched to the vice-chancellors office yesterday and submitted a letter demanding the immediate termination of Mr Sarkar's employment. They had also boycotted his classes. Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das also said he would not ask the students to go back to his class.

The National Commission for Women has asked the West Bengal police chief to probe the incident and take appropriate action. The West Bengal Commission for Women has also sought an explanation from Kanak Sarkar.