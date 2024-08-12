Priyanka Gandhi's Appeal To Mamata Banerjee In Doctor's Rape-Murder Horror

Priyanka Gandhi has described the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder as "heartbreaking"

Amid nationwide protests over the horrifying rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has described the incident as "heartbreaking" and appealed to the Trinamool Congress government for swift and strict action in the case.

Ms Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X, "The sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College is heartbreaking. The safety of women at workplace is a huge issue that requires serious efforts. I appeal to the state government for swift and strictest action so that the victim's family and other doctors get justice."

कोलकाता के आरजी कर मेडिकल कॉलेज में ट्रेनी डॉक्टर के साथ दुष्कर्म और हत्या की घटना दिल दहलाने वाली है।



कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं की सुरक्षा देश में बहुत बड़ा मुद्दा है और इस​के लिए ठोस प्रयास की जरूरत है।



मेरी राज्य सरकार से अपील है कि इस मामले में त्वरित और सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2024

The senior Congress leader's remarks come amid massive outrage over the rape-murder at the government-run hospital. Doctors across the country have flagged their work conditions and demanded justice in the case.

Main Opposition BJP has gone all-out against the Mamata Banerjee government and demanded a CBI investigation. The Left, too, has pushed for a probe by the central agency.

The Congress, an ally of the ruling Trinamool Congress at the Centre, has also spoken out on the issue that has made national headlines. A group of Congress workers joined the protest by doctors at the hospital yesterday and demanded that a party representative be included in the inquiry panel.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, known to be a strong critic of the Trinamool government and Mamata Banerjee, has spoken out strongly on the issue. Describing the RG Kar Medical College incident as outrageous, he has said it shows the "abysmal deterioration of law and order situation in West Bengal".

One of the age old iconic medical college in the city of kolkata witnessed the heartcurdling , outrageous brutal rape and murder of an woman junior doctor is further vindicating the abysmal deterioration of law and order situation in West Bengal run by CM @MamataOfficial — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) August 10, 2024

"The image of Bengal is being tarnished and someday people will say that Kolkata has become a rape capital. May I suggest her to talk little less and work little more. Not mere preaching but performing CM is required now."

"Where are those heinous culprits? Who dared to do this? How they are indulged? Stringent punishment needs to be ensured against them?" he has said.

Coming days after Mr Chowdhury's caustic barb, Ms Gandhi Vadra's post appeared measured at a time the Congress and Trinamool have joined forces to corner the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The state government has vowed strict action in the matter and said they are open to a CBI investigation too. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the victim's family today and gave Kolkata Police Sunday's deadline to complete the investigation, after which her government would recommend a CBI probe.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital, has been arrested and is learnt to have admitted to the crime. Police have not ruled out the involvement of more people. "We are sure that if more people are involved, we will be able to arrest them in the next four to five days," Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said after visiting the victim's family with the Chief Minister today.