The 50-year-old Majerhat bridge crashed on September 4. (File)

The Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata that collapsed on September 4 will be demolished, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today, adding that a new bridge will be constructed. Three people were killed in the bridge collapse and more than 20 were injured.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the reporters, said "there was negligence" on the part of Public Works Department (PWD) officials. "They cannot avoid responsibilities," she added.