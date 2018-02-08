Know All About Hindi Satirist And Padma Shri Ashok Chakradhar For his contribution to Hindi literature, Ashok Chakradhar was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2014 for script writing.

Ashok Chakradhar taught at the Hindi Department at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi for 29 years. New Delhi: Noted Hindi satirist Ashok Chakradhar turns 67 today. In Hindi literary circles, Mr Chakradhar, who comes from Uttar Pradesh's Khurja, is a noted personality. He has made his mark as a Hindi poet, essayist, literary critic, writer and director and has been actively associated with radio and television as a script writer for multiple genres - dramas, comedy, satires and poems for children. For his contribution to Hindi literature, he was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2014 for script writing.



Mr Chakradhar taught at the Hindi Department at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi for 29 years but took voluntary retirement from the University in 2004 to full-fledgedly pursue his passion for writing. He, however, got a host of academic opportunities after that. In 2007, Mr Chakradhar became the Hindi coordinator at the Institute of Life Long Learning (ILLL) at the University of Delhi and in 2009, he was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Hindi Academy, Government of Delhi and as the Vice Chairman of the Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal with the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.



His noted scripts are telefilms "Gulaabri", "Hai Musaddi" and "Bitiya" among others. He also wrote documentaries several documentaries like, "Vikaas Kee Lakeeren", "Har Bachchaa Ho Kakshaa Paanch" and "Us Or Hai Chhateraa".



Among his literary works are "Naee Dagar", "Apaahij Kaun", "Aise Hotee Hai Shaadee", "Mazdooree Kee Raah", "Aur Kitne Din", among others. He is also an active stage performer at various "Kavi Sammelan" or poet conferences in India and abroad.



Apart from writing, he has appeared in television serial "Chhoti Si Asha" and has hosted the TV show Wah Wah!!



