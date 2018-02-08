Know All About Hindi Satirist And Padma Shri Ashok Chakradhar

Mr Chakradhar taught at the Hindi Department at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi for 29 years but took voluntary retirement from the University in 2004 to full-fledgedly pursue his passion for writing. He, however, got a host of academic opportunities after that. In 2007, Mr Chakradhar became the Hindi coordinator at the Institute of Life Long Learning (ILLL) at the University of Delhi and in 2009, he was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Hindi Academy, Government of Delhi and as the Vice Chairman of the Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal with the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.
His noted scripts are telefilms "Gulaabri", "Hai Musaddi" and "Bitiya" among others. He also wrote documentaries several documentaries like, "Vikaas Kee Lakeeren", "Har Bachchaa Ho Kakshaa Paanch" and "Us Or Hai Chhateraa".
Apart from writing, he has appeared in television serial "Chhoti Si Asha" and has hosted the TV show Wah Wah!!