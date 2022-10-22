Knot Happy: Smriti Irani's Perfect Chill Moment As She Travels Through UP

Smriti Irani often shares interesting and relatable posts

What do you do if you're marooned in traffic? Well, Union minister Smriti Irani utilises her time wisely. Ms Irani posted a small video on her Instagram which shows her knitting while being stuck in a traffic jam somewhere between Kanpur and Lucknow.

Along with the short video, Ms Irani wrote, "KNOT much but the small joys of life...live life in the small moments, enjoy the small things.. even when stuck in a traffic jam #phatakrailka .. somewhere between Kanpur & Lucknow."

The video was posted an hour ago and it has already accumulated 81,000 views and around 11,200 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Relatable Minister," another user commented, "How raw! It takes a lot of courage to show the real and raw side to the world, and you have done this so well."

The third comment reads, "Nice keep moving even if u r sitting ... love this keeps d mind busy." "Nice to see you knitting, my passion is knitting too, there r so many thoughts between wool and mind," the fourth commented.

Union Minister Smirti Irani is not just a good parliamentarian but has an active personal life. She keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. From the slices of her daily life to her work updates - Smriti Irani shares it all with her 1.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

She often shares interesting and relatable posts on her Instagram. From sharing hilarious content to motivational content, the politician is quite active on social media.

Earlier, she posted a picture of herself in the kitchen with the caption, "What's cooking?" with hashtags Insta mein aaj kya hai (What's happening on Instagram today) and longtime no see.