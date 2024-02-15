'Kites Won't Affect Drones Over Farmer Protest Sites': Operators To NDTV

Authorities are using drones for surveillance around protest sites.

As the farmers' protest entered a third day, many were seen flying kites around protest sites to counter drones employed by the government to monitor their movements. However, the drone operators say that the kites will not harm the drones hovering around the border districts of Delhi.

"The blades of these drones are so sharp, and with the speed that they rotate, they can cut even a hard object, so 'manja' won't harm their speed," a drone operator at the Singhu border explained the technique to NDTV.

According to the operator, about a dozen drone services have been operationalised at the Singhu border alone. "In about a 10-kilometre range, many drone services are being used to keep a strict watch, even inside the lanes around the main highway," he added.

On the third day, seven layers of security have been put in place to stop the farmers' march towards the national capital. Delhi police have made security more stringent not only at the Singhu border but also at Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

"Adequate forces have been deployed at these three main borders, and even small entry points have security checking teams in place. The force has been briefed on how to act and react if the law and order situation is affected. If anyone breaks the law, we will take legal action," Special CP Zone 1 Ravinder Yadav told NDTV.

Protesting farmers are still hopeful that some middle ground can be reached when the meeting with the centre takes place this evening.

Consensus over three key issues - a legal guarantee for the minimum support price, loan waivers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations - are the main talking points for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bandh has been called by farmers on Friday. The unions behind Gramin Bharat Bandh have demanded pensions for farmers, MSP for crops, implementation of the old pension scheme, and the withdrawal of the amendment of labor laws.