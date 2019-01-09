Kites Get A Political Touch This Makar Sankranti. See Pics

Kites with the images of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are on sale in Gujarat.

This election year, the political battle between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi is not just on field but also in the sky! As the festival of Makar Sankranti nears, kites with the images of PM Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are on sale in Gujarat reflecting the political mood in the country. With slogans like "kismein kitna hai dum" (who has more courage) printed with their images, the kite sellers are expecting a bumper sale.

"Every year different kinds of kites come in the market. This year, kites featuring political leaders are also in the market keeping the polls in mind," one of the kite sellers Dinesh told news agency ANI.

PM Modi is most popular face on Makar Sankranti kites.

PM Modi is the most popular face on the kites. Apart from images of political leaders, kites with Statue of Unity, Baahubali stars and messages like "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" are also getting popularity in the state.

Kites with images of stars of movie "Baahubali".

Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival that marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and beginning of longer days, falls on January 14.

Kie sellers are expecting a bumper sale this Makar Sankranti.

It is a day dedicated to Lord Surya and devotees mark this day by taking a holy dip in river Ganges. According to the Hindu calendar, this day is also celebrated as the harvest festival.