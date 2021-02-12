Kiss Day 2021: Timeless Quotes To Share On Last Day Of Valentine's Week

Kiss Day 2021: The last day of the Valentine's week is the Kiss Day

Kiss Day is the seventh and final day of the romantic Valentine's week. The last six days must have been the most wonderful time for couples young and old. Kiss Day is always the most lovey dovey day of the Valentine's week. Who can forget the excitement of the first kiss? Whether it's a peck on the cheek or lip to lip, kissing is a special moment of love. There can be so many words to describe it - from sweet to intense and sublime or even disappointing. Everyone has a favourite movie kiss or a kiss they dream of. Even if it's not the Valentine's week, kiss calls for celebrations. So what are you waiting for, send these timeless quotes of famous people we admire to your Valentine and celebrate.

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous" - Ingrid Bergman

"I was born when you kissed me. I died when you left me. I lived a few weeks while you loved me" - Humphrey Bogart

"Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves" - Albert Einstein

"How far away the stars seem, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how old my heart" - William Butler Yeats

"Though we've got to say goodbye for the summer

Darling, I promise you this

I'll send you all my love

Every day in a letter

Sealed with a kiss..." - Peter Udell, songwriter

Happy Kiss Day!