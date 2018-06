Kiren Rijiju was admitted to the old private ward of AIIMS in New Delhi yesterday. (File photo)

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju underwent a minor surgery for sinusitis at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in New Delhi, sources said today. The 46-year-old was admitted to the old private ward of the hospital yesterday, the sources said.Mr Rijiju is likely to be discharged either this evening or tomorrow, a source said.