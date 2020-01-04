Kiran Bedi Trolled For Sharing 'Sun Chants Om' Video On Twitter

Kiran Bedi's tweet has prompted over 7,000 retweets (File)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is being trolled over a video she shared on Twitter today. The video claims that American space agency NASA's recording shows that the "Sun Chants Om".

Ms Bedi's tweet has prompted over 7,000 retweets and hundreds of reactions on Twitter.

"Even The Sun started chanting 'wah Modiji wah' post 2014," a Twitter user wrote.

Even The Sun started chanting "wah modiji wah" post 2014 pic.twitter.com/nN6uxaMZzM — Azy (@AzyConTroll) January 4, 2020

Kiran bedi believes that Sun emits radiation which sounds like "OM"



Thats nothings we have People who Believes Modi is a man of development and Shah is Chanakya — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) January 4, 2020

Kiran Bedi is a former IPS & she believes Sun chants "Om" sound



Satyapal Singh is also a former IPS & he believes Darwin's theory is fake



Piyush Goel is Yale alumni & he believes Einstein discovered gravity



Someone has rightly said that Education doesnt guarantee common sense. — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) January 4, 2020

Kiran bedi believes that Sun emits radiation that sounds like "OM" .



That's ok. She once believed that she can become Delhi CM. — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) January 4, 2020

NASA, in a 2018 tweet, had said the Sun is not silent. "The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can't be seen," it tweeted.

The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can't be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtLpic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2 — NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018

A year after losing the Delhi Assembly election as BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Ms Bedi was appointed as the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor in 2016. She and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy are locked in a power struggle ever since.

The Congress leader alleges Ms Bedi interferes with the work of the government in the Union Territory. The latest war of words erupted after Ms Bedi issued an order cancelling the appointment of a retired Indian Administrative Service officer as the State Election Commission. Mr Narayanasamy, reacting on the move, said she had no authority to cancel the appointment.