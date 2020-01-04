Kiran Bedi Trolled For Sharing "Sun Chants Om" Video On Twitter

NASA, in a 2018 tweet, had said the Sun is not silent.

Kiran Bedi Trolled For Sharing 'Sun Chants Om' Video On Twitter

Kiran Bedi's tweet has prompted over 7,000 retweets (File)

New Delhi:

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is being trolled over a video she shared on Twitter today. The video claims that American space agency NASA's recording shows that the "Sun Chants Om".

Ms Bedi's tweet has prompted over 7,000 retweets and hundreds of reactions on Twitter.

"Even The Sun started chanting 'wah Modiji wah' post 2014," a Twitter user wrote.

NASA, in a 2018 tweet, had said the Sun is not silent. "The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can't be seen," it tweeted.

A year after losing the Delhi Assembly election as BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Ms Bedi was appointed as the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor in 2016. She and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy are locked in a power struggle ever since.

The Congress leader alleges Ms Bedi interferes with the work of the government in the Union Territory. The latest war of words erupted after Ms Bedi issued an order cancelling the appointment of a retired Indian Administrative Service officer as the State Election Commission. Mr Narayanasamy, reacting on the move, said she had no authority to cancel the appointment.

Comments
Kiran BediNASA

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News