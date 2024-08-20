'Kicked, Punched And Tortured': Medical Student Alleges Harassment By Senior

Manindar Kaushik was arrested

Days after the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata medical college, another shocking incident has surfaced from Rohtak, Haryana. A first-year BDS student was allegedly assaulted and kidnapped by a senior male doctor. Prachi Hooda shared her disturbing and traumatic experience, which took place on August 16 and 17.

Ms Hooda revealed details of the incident through an Instagram video. In the clip, she can be seen sobbing uncontrollably, with bruises all over her body. She shared that Dr. Manindar Kaushik from PGIMS Rohtak was allegedly interested in her and forced her to be in a relationship, which she opposed.

In retaliation, the accused assaulted her and threatened to cut off her attendance. The senior doctor physically and mentally tortured her, as claimed by Ms Hooda in the video.

In the caption, Ms. Hooda mentioned that the assault lasted for 12 hours. "On the night of August 16, he called me outside the college library, promising he would stop troubling me and hand over my admit card. However, when I arrived, he forced me into his car, violently attacked me, and drove me to an unknown location."

She alleges, "For nearly 12 hours, from 11 PM on the 16th until 1 PM on the 17th, he subjected me to extreme physical and emotional abuse. He kicked, punched, and tortured me with a knife, leaving marks all over my body, including my face. I was finally released back on campus, where I immediately called my parents and filed a complaint."

"Despite this, no serious action has been taken against him. I'm left questioning how someone like him could be allowed into a medical college in the first place. I want justice for what I've endured, and I am determined to make sure no one else has to suffer in the same way," she alleged.

Following the formal complaint, Kaushik was arrested, according to a circular issued by the PGIMS director on Sunday. "As approved by the competent authorities, Dr Maninder Kaushik, a PG student in the MD Anatomy course, batch 2023, is hereby expelled from Pt. BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak. His entry to UHSR/PGIMS, Rohtak is debarred."

The accused was also expelled from the institution.

