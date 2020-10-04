Kheti Bachao Yatra Live Updates: 'This Government Is Run By Adani And Ambani,' Says PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes days after Amarinder Singh held a sit-in against the farm laws. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Punjab to participate in a protest against the new controversial farm laws. The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad will hold a series of public meetings with farmers in the state as part of the "Kheti Bachao Yatra" (Protect the agricultural sector), which is aimed to highlight the Congress' stand against these laws that were cleared by the parliament last month amid fiery protests by the opposition.

He will also be holding a tractor rally as a part of the first day's schedule of the three-day Yatra along with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab comes days after Amarinder Singh held a sit-in against the farm laws. Punjab and several other states have witnessed fierce protests by farmers in the last week over the three laws that were cleared by the President on Sunday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Punjab:

Oct 04, 2020 14:10 (IST) "Congress will not let them destroy farmers. Like the British, they are trying to break your back," says Rahul Gandhi

Oct 04, 2020 14:08 (IST) This government is run by billionaires like Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

Why weren't farm bills discussed in Rajya Sabha

Indian billionaires want your land and money

This government is run by billionaires like Adani and Ambani

Oct 04, 2020 13:57 (IST) "Will put all our might to get Anti-Farmer Laws repealed": Amarinder Singh



Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his party will put all its force to repeal the "draconian" farm laws. "We will put all our might to get the Anti-Farmer Laws repealed. I won't let my Punjab farmers suffer because of such draconian laws," he said.

Oct 04, 2020 13:51 (IST) #KhetiBachaoYatra has commenced from Badni Kalan under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji and Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh Ji. pic.twitter.com/dlTkh1QP9Y - Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) October 4, 2020

Oct 04, 2020 13:29 (IST) Rahul Gandhi begins three-day tractor rally in Punjab











Oct 04, 2020 13:17 (IST) Under the leadership of Shri @RahulGandhi Ji and Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh Ji, Punjab is raising its voice against the anti farmer laws. #KhetiBachaoYatrapic.twitter.com/3cFgaW4wS3 - Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) October 4, 2020

