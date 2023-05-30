'Khalistan', 'Separate Sikh Nation' Dropped From NCERT Class 12 Book

Referenced to Khalistan, or a separate Sikh nation, would no longer be a part of the political science syllabi for Class 12 students of CBSE. NCERT, the top advisory body for the Centre and states on school education, has dropped "objectionable content against Sikh community" after a letter from top Sikh body the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and other stakeholders.

An expert committee was constituted to look into the complaint, and the decision has been taken on their recommendation, NCERT said.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had last month said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training has recorded "misleading information" about the Anandpur Sahib resolution in Chapter-8, namely Regional Aspirations, of its book 'Politics In India Since Independence', which has hurt the sentiments of the community.

Explaining the 1973 resolution, he said it talked about the state's rights and strengthening the federal structure. "It is not at all justified to portray Sikhs as separatists, so the NCERT should remove such highly objectionable mentions," Mr Dhami had said.

"The communal aspect has been taken while removing some old information and adding some new details in the Class 12 syllabus," he claimed.