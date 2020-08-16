Key Naga Group Says Governor Tweaked Deal, Releases 'Original' Agreement

RN Ravi or the Centre are yet to respond to the allegations (File)

The biggest Naga rebel group involved in the 18-year peace talk, the NSCN (Issac-Muivah) has released what they called the "original copy" of the 2015 framework agreement signed with the Centre. The group has accused RN Ravi -- the Governor and the Centre's interlocutor -- of "tweaking" the original framework agreement and "manipulating the contents" in copies he allegedly circulated among other Naga groups and the civil society. Mr Ravi or the Centre are yet to respond to the allegations.

The statement from the NSCN(IM) comes days after the powerful rebel group said there is a "roadblock" to the final Naga peace deal and asked for the removal of Governor RN Ravi as the Centre's interlocutor.

The Naga framework agreement was signed in 2015, but there has been no treaty since because of disagreements over a separate flag and constitution.

Last year, the NSCN(IM) hardened its stance on its demand for a separate flag and constitution - which the Centre had already rejected. Barring the NSCN(IM), the other Naga groups, who joined the process in 2017, have been ready to ink the final peace deal without a separate flag and constitution.

In the statement released this evening, the NSCN(IM) said: "While briefing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Naga Peace Accord with reference to the Framework Agreement, Ravi stated that the contours of the agreement had not been spelt out in the agreement".

According to Mr Ravi, the Framework Agreement was about the government's recognition of the uniqueness of the Naga history and "an understanding that inclusive settlement will be within the Indian federation with due regards to the uniqueness of the Naga history".

"He further stated that it was implied in the agreement that some special arrangement will have to be made for the Nagas. This is simply Ravi's twisted interpretation of FA," the statement read.

The NSNC(IM) has also accused former Nagaland Chief Minister SC Jamir of "surreptitiously working" with Mr Ravi to create road-blocks in the process.

The group also accused Mr Ravi of trying to tweak the "Naga political issue to constitutional law and order problem".

"We have seen the killings of NSCN(IM) members, house raids, arrest and manhunt by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under his supervision. The ubiquitous Assam Rifles (AR) has gone hyper active since Ravi became the Governor of Nagaland" the press statement further added.

The Interlocutor carries the mandate of the Prime Minister and the group said it has been talking to Mr Ravi as Interlocutor and not as Governor.

"But since Ravi created imbroglio in the talk process, the PM give mandate to continue the talk to a team of IB as a Fast Track Channel," the group said, urging the Centre to make up its mind on pending points.

On 14th August, in a statement NSCN(IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah had said that the Centre had recognised the sovereignty of the Nagas through the framework agreement signed in 2015, reiterating it agreed that Nagas will co-exist but not merge with India.