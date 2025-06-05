Key Maoist Leader Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh, Carried Rs 50-Lakh Bounty

A fierce encounter is in progress between Maoists and security forces in the forests of Bijapur's National Park area in Chhattisgarh, in which a key Maoist leader has been killed, sources said.

Nar Singhachalam alias Sudhakar was one of the most-wanted Maoist leaders, operating across Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

He carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head. Automatic weapons have been recovered from the site. Joint forces including DRG, CoBRA, and STF are continuing the operation.

The killing of Sudhakar comes on the heels of Basavaraju, who was killed in another encounter in the last month as security forces launched a massive push to bring Bastar and Abujmad under its control.

The encounter, which lasted for over 50 hours, took place along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border.

Many other Maoists have surrendered. Late last month,

24 Maoists, including 14 with a combined bounty of Rs 28.50 lakh on their heads, had surrendered in the Bijapur district.

"After completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.