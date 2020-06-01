Kerala Will Decide On Reopening Places Of Worship Around June 8

Weddings at halls, including Guruvayur Temple, could be allowed with limit of 50 people: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala will decide on opening temples closer to June 8, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today, after the centre on Saturday said places of worship can reopen as part of a phased plan to unlock India after two months of coronavirus lockdown.

"We will wait to see the details of centre's directives on temples opening and accordingly decide for the state around the 8th of June," the Chief Minister said, adding that all groups of people cannot be allowed to gather.

Mr Vijayan said weddings at halls, including Guruvayur Temple, could be allowed with a limit of 50 people.

Schools, he said, can be opened in July or afterwards. "We will take a decision on that," said the Chief Minister.

Kerala will also allow inter-district bus travel without restricting the number of passengers but with mandatory masks and sanitisers, said Mr Vijayan.

"If planes and trains are being allowed with full capacity, then why not allow buses," he questioned.

The state will also allow cinema shoots indoors and in studios with a limit of 50 people. Outdoor shoots will stay banned.

Kerala, with 1,269 cases, is among the states seen to have been more effective in tackling coronavirus after an early surge.