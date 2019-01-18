Ensure Round-The-Clock Security To 2 Women Who Entered Sabarimala: Court

Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini have been facing threats since entering the Sabarimala temple on January 2

The two women who entered Kerala's Sabarimala temple earlier this month need to be provided security round-the-clock, the Supreme Court said today while hearing a plea on their protection. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed that the Kerala government will be responsible for their security.

Kanaka Durga, 39, and 40-year-old Bindu Ammini have been facing threats after they entered the hilltop shrine on January 2, making them the first women below 50 in decades to enter the hilltop shrine. The two women have been facing threats since.

Last week, Kanaka Durga was attacked allegedly by her mother-in-law when she returned home, two weeks after staying in an undisclosed location. She is being treated for head wounds at a hospital.

"These two women face threat to their life and liberty... one of them was attacked and is in hospital... they want 24x7 police protection," senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing for the women, told the three-judge bench, while approaching the court yesterday. She also asked for their addresses to not be disclosed.The entry of the two women into the temple triggered widespread protests in Kerala and a day-long strike led by right-wing groups and, in part, by members of the BJP and the Congress.

The two women soon went into hiding after threats by right-wing protesters.

The Kerala government told the court today that 51 people have entered the Lord Ayyappa temple so far.

The temple has been the site of tension since the Supreme Court ruled on September 28 to end the age restriction on women. The court order has not been accepted by the devotees and protesters who believe women should not be allowed near the shrine's deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Since the court order, all attempts by women to visit the shrine were blocked by thousands of devotees - until the two women entered the shrine before dawn on January 2, escorted by policemen.