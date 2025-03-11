Kerala Teen Dies Of Anorexia Nervosa: What Is The Condition, Its Symptoms

An 18-year-old Kerala girl, suffering from severe anorexia, died while undergoing treatment at the Thalassery Co-operative Hospital.

Sree Nanda, a native of Meruvambai, had reportedly avoided proper food for nearly six months, surviving only on hot water. She had been following extreme weight-loss diets from online portals, which severely impacted her health.

She was brought to the hospital 12 days ago in critical condition and was immediately admitted to the ICU.

A consultant physician at the hospital said she "was hardly 24 kg and completely bedridden." Her sugar levels, sodium, and blood pressure were critically low, and she was placed on ventilator support, but her condition did not improve. Despite efforts to stabilise her, she later died.

Doctors confirmed she was suffering from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder that leads to extreme weight loss and severe health complications.

What Is Anorexia Nervosa?

Anorexia nervosa is a serious eating disorder characterised by self-imposed starvation and excessive weight loss, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Individuals with this condition have an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted body image, leading them to restrict their food intake severely.

Anorexia Nervosa: Features

Extreme food restriction: People with anorexia nervosa drastically limit the amount of food they consume, often avoiding entire food groups and counting calories obsessively.

Distorted body image: Despite being underweight, they perceive themselves as overweight and are preoccupied with their body shape and size.

Intense fear of weight gain: There is a persistent fear of becoming fat, which drives the restrictive eating behaviours.

Consequences Of Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is a life-threatening disorder, accounting for one of the highest mortality rates among mental illnesses, according to the National Institute Of Mental Health. Severe starvation can lead to fatal medical complications, while psychological distress makes suicide a leading cause of death among those affected.

Physical Consequences

Cardiovascular issues: Starvation can cause heart problems, including low blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms and heart failure.

Bone health: Prolonged malnutrition may result in osteoporosis, increasing the risk of fractures.

Organ failure: Severe cases can lead to the failure of vital organs, such as the kidneys.

Warning Signs Of Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa often develops gradually, with warning signs appearing before severe symptoms set in. Common warning signs, according to the Cleveland Clinic, are: