Kerala Reports Over 13,800 Covid Cases In Biggest Ever Single-Day Spike

The positivity rate in Kerala has jumped to 17.04 per cent (Representational)

Kerala today reported the highest single-day spike of 13,835 new cases, officials said. The numbers are expected to rise further as the state ramped up mass testing, they said.

Kerala is one of the five states that cumulatively account for 65.02 per cent of India's total active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 81, 211 samples have been tested across the state while 1,35,159 samples were collected as part of mass testing on Friday. The results for the remaining samples expected soon.

The positivity rate in the state has jumped to 17.04 per cent.

Kerala has recorded over 12.21 lakh cases of coronavirus so far with at least 4,904 deaths. The state is among the ten states that are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the health ministry said today. Kerala