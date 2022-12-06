Kerala Movie Theatre Creates Sound-Proof 'Crying Room' For Parents With Babies

The crying room has crib and diaper changing facilities

Kerala government-run film theatre complex has set up a sound-proof 'Crying room' for parents with babies. In case a child cries during the screening of a movie, the parents can take their child to the room, and the movie can be viewed from inside the room through a glass window. The room has a few seats for parents or caregivers to watch the movie.

VN Vasava, Kerala's Cultural Affairs Minister shared pictures of the crying room on his Facebook page. The room has been created at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram.

The post when translated into English reads, "It is very rare for parents who come to the theatre with their children to enjoy the movie. The children get upset and have to leave the theatre without matching the darkness, sound and light in the theatre."

He added, "If the baby cries while watching the movie, there is no need to leave the theatre. KSFDC Thiruvananthapuram Kairali Theater Complex has set up a cry room at Kairali Theatre Complex as a part of transforming government theatres into women and child-friendly theatres."

Mr Vasava further wrote that KSFDC is in the process of expanding the cry rooms to more theatres.

"The sound-proof cry room has a crib and diaper-changing facility. In addition, arrangements have been made to watch movies without any difficulty in the cry room with the baby. Congratulations to KSFDCE who worked behind this initiative," he wrote.