Kerala Man Swallows 2 Packets Of MDMA Drug To Escape Police Checking, Dies

A man died after he swallowed two packets of MDMA (Ecstasy) to escape a police check in Kerala's Kozhikode, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Ambayathode on Friday, when the local police launched an operation following inputs about use of drugs in the area.

According to officials, upon spotting the police, Iyyadan Shanid swallowed two packets of MDMA he had in his possession. He also tried to escape but was caught by the police.

Shanid was taken to Kozhikode Medical College where doctors decided to perform a surgery to remove the packets, the officials said. The condition of the man, however, worsened and he died.

Officials said a probe is underway and the body will be sent for postmortem.

Prior to Shanid's death, police had registered a case against him for possession of MDMA, the officials added.

(With inputs from SP Babu)