Kerala Cop's New App Plays Heavy Artillery In Battle Against COVID-19

The app gives real time location of people, said Inspector General on Special Duty Vijay Sakhare.

A new app, developed by the Kerala Police, is helping the state authorities zero in on people who tested positive for COVID-19 and by tracing their whereabouts, track people they could possibly infect. The app also sensitises the patients about the virus, connects them to doctors when they have a question and teach them responsible behavior that would stop its spread.

The man behind the app, Inspector General on Special Duty Vijay Sakhare, told NDTV that they developed app because of the biggest challenge they face in enforcing quarantine: "Ensuring that the quarantined people stay home and do not come out".

"In Kasergode we have 4,000 people who are on home quarantine. We have been able to access all of them and their concerns have been addressed," he said.

Most importantly, the app gives real time location of the people -- with their consent -- and notify the police if they try to break quarantine, he said.

The police can then visits the family, explains the consequences and warns them of legal action, he said.

The Commissioner of Cochin, who has been brought to Kasargode to help with the massive initiative to combat coronavirus, said protecting people from this virus can only be possible only if they can be kept indoors.

It is precisely to enforce quarantine and social distancing -- considered the only way to combat the virus in absence of a vaccine -- state after state wet under lockdown over the weekend.

But the Centre had flagged the people's failure to comply with the rules and advised the states to take strong action against the violators.

There have been numerous instance of quarantined people being out and about. Around 20 people carrying the quarantine stamp onthe back of their hands, have been found on trains and planes.

Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day 'curfew-like" lockdown across the country, saying this period would be crucial in battling the highly contagious virus.

"Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days... If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home," PM Modi said in his second address to the nation in a week.