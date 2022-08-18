Kerala Church Makes 827 Kg Cake Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh To Mark Saint's Birthday

A devotee sponsored the Rs 3.5 lakh cake. (Representational)

To mark the 827th birthday of Saint Antony, a church in Kerala dedicated to him in North Paravur, made a unique cake weighing 827 kg, which was 110 feet tall and six-feet wide.

It was displayed at the church premises for devotees to have a glimpse and later distributed to them on Tuesday.

The management of St Antony's shrine located at Chettikkad near North Paravur, a well-known pilgrim centre, conceptualised the huge cake as a sweet offering to be distributed to devotees who thronged the church during the festivities related to the saint's birthday.

A church priest said they made cakes in the past as well to mark St Antony's birthday and distributed pieces among devotees.

This cake, however, surpassed all those made earlier, Father Ambros Puthenveettil, vicar and rector of the church said.

"Such a huge cake was planned with the objective of giving at least a single piece to every devotee who comes to the shrine during the day," he said.

A devotee, who didn't want to disclose his identity, sponsored the cake which cost over Rs 3.5 lakh, he said.

A local bakery made the cake and at least 20 of its employees toiled hard to bring it in its final form, he said.

The richly decorated cake had engravings of several significant episodes in the life of St Antony and the features of the church, the priest added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)