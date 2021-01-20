Kerala Chief Minister's Remarks On Centre's Airport Move 'Baseless': Minister

The airport will be a nerve-centre of development and progress, V Muraleedharan said. (File)

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday termed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations on privatisation of operations and management of Thiruvananthapuram Airport as "baseless".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Muraleedharan said that Mr Vijayan is agitated that people would choose development politics of BJP over the "regressive and anti-development".

"Pinarayi Vijayan is hell-bent on depriving people of Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala of progress and development. Kerala State Government which has failed to operate Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), immersed in a series of scandals such as Gold scam and many other is trying to misguide the Assembly," Mr Muraleedharan tweeted.

"Kerala CM's allegations on the privatisation of Operations and Management of Trivandrum Airport are baseless and smell foul. Pinarayi Vijayan is agitated that people would choose development politics of BJP over the regressive and anti-development," he said in another tweet.

.@VijayanPinarayi is hell-bent on depriving people of TVPM & Kerala of progress and development.@CMOKerala, which has failed to operate KSRTC, immersed in series of scandals such as #LifeMission, #Goldscam & many other is trying to misguide the Assembly@surendranbjp@JPNadda — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) January 20, 2021

The Union Minister said that the Central government wants better facilities and infrastructure for people of Trivandrum. The airport will be a nerve-centre of development and progress, he said.

Earlier today, the Kerala Chief Minister criticised the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport and said the move comes at a time when an appeal in the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

"The Kerala Government has approached the Supreme Court against the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport. The case is under the consideration but, the Central government has signed the agreement due to its deep interest in this matter," he said.

Lashing out at the Centre in this matter, he said: "The Central government is continuously taking a stand against federal principles, it is neglecting the state's demands."

On October 19 last year, Kerala High Court dismissed the state government's petition challenging the Union government's decision to lease out the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited.