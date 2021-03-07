'Anything For Kerala': 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan On Joining Politics At 88

E Sreedharan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008

Freshly minted BJP member and 'metro man' E Sreedharan has explained why he joined politics just before the election to the Kerala legislative assembly. He greeted Home Minister Amit Shah in Kerala today at an election campaign.

"Many have asked me why I am entering politics at 88. My answer is I have worked on many projects for the country for 67 years. At this age too, I have confidence, strength and energy to work. If I can do anything for Kerala, let it be so. It's that desire alone that made me join BJP," Mr Sreedharan said today.

In visuals, Mr Sreedharan is seen approaching Mr Shah to greet with a shawl. However, at the last moment, the Home Minister takes the shawl from Mr Sreedharan and puts it on the retired engineer in what was seen as a respectful gesture.

Mr Sreedharan first made headlines while restoring the historic Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu, the link between the island Rameshwaram and the mainland, after it was damaged by a cyclone. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. The retired engineer is famous for spearheading the Delhi Metro project.

Mr Sreedharan's entry into electoral politics has been played down by the BJP's rivals in Kerala. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he thought the 'metro man' would have a "minimal impact".

The BJP has just one MLA in the 140-strong Kerala legislative assembly, up from zero in 2011, but is hopeful that Mr Sreedharan's charisma and appeal will rub off on the party's fortunes.

Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 6 with results due May 2.