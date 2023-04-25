'Kerala Appreciative Of PM Modi': Kerala Bishop After Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to Christians in Kerala has received a thumbs up from one of the state's most influential pastors. Cardinal George Allencherry, the Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church, told reporters today that the people of Kerala are "appreciative of PM Modi" and are looking for development.

The Prime Minister's meeting with seven bishops of various Christian sects had drawn all eyes since yesterday -- more than the foundation of key infrastructure projects and the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram.

Christians comprise 18 per cent of the population in Kerala, where the BJP has not made much headway electorally. But by pro-actively reaching out to the Christian population and the youth, the party hopes the picture to change in time for the 2024 national elections.

Cardinal George Allencherry, the Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church, who was among the bishops who met the Prime Minister last evening, told reporters today that they shared the "anxieties we have regarding our mission work in north India, which is being hindered by religious fundamentalists".

There were also discussions about the rights of "Dalit Christians, the poor and the marginalized. We presented woes of farmers, fishermen and people in coastal areas," he said.

The Prime Minister, he said, had listened attentively and promised protection for all believers. He had also shared his government's push for the Christians and the poor in the state through 10 per cent reservation.

"The people of Kerala are appreciative of PM Modi. We are looking for further development," he added.

In the party's last national executive, PM Modi had made a strong case for reaching out to the marginalized sections and the minorities. On Easter day, he visited Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral and interacted with the community.

In Kerala, BJP leaders met with the clergy and leaders of the Christian community at their homes. On Vishu, the Malayalam New Year Day, they hosted breakfast at their home for Bishops and other Christian leaders.

The party had drawn up plans for the outreach after its inroads in Goa and the northeast appeared to be holding. The Prime Minister hinted at it in his address yesterday, saying people in Kerala would choose the BJP the way like those from the northeast and Goa did, and suggested that the party is now being seen as an inclusive party that brings development to all.

The Christian community in Kerala is already seen as responding, with several prominent pastors issuing pro-BJP statements.

Earlier this month, a bishop of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church said the view that the Christian community is persecuted in India is an "unnecessary propaganda" unleashed internationally by vested interests.



A bishop in Thalassery has said Kerala could vote in a BJP MP if the party supported rubber prices.