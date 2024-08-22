'Kejriwal Aayenge': AAP Launches New Campaign Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe.

The Aam Aadmi Party today launched the "Kejriwal Aayenge" in the run-up to the assembly polls in Delhi next year. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The party has launched the 'Kejriwal Aayenge' campaign. Hoardings of Kejriwal with the tagline 'Kejriwal Aayenge' have been put up in the national capital. The party's new slogan is 'Sisodia aa gaye hai, Kejriwal aayenge'," an AAP functionary said.

Mr Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was recently granted bail in the excise policy case after 17 months in jail. AAP leaders have expressed hope that Kejriwal would also be granted bail soon.

The party is also gearing up for the Assembly elections in Haryana that are scheduled in October. Delhi minister Atishi said the party is fully prepared to contest all the seats in Haryana and exuded confidence about winning the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended in the CBI case until August 27.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued notice to the CBI on pleas of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.