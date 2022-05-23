Kedarnath Yatra Halted Amid Heavy Rain Since Morning

This year the yatra began on May 3

The Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily halted amid high rain alert and continuous rain since Monday morning, said the police, adding that the devotees have been asked not to hike to the temple and to return to their hotels.

"After the orange alert and incessant rain since morning, we have stopped devotees on foot and have been urging them to return to their hotels...Do not hike to the temple for now and stay safe," said Pramod Kumar, Circle Officer, Rudraprayag.

The Char Dham Yatra didn't take place for the past two years due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it started on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.