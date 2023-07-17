Kaziranga Flooded, 1 Lakh People In 13 Assam Districts Affected

The water level has surged in Kaziranga since Saturday.

The flood situation in Assam has not changed for the past two days, with nearly 1 lakh people affected by the second spell of monsoon floods. Floodwaters have begun to enter Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its one-horned rhinoceroses.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has released the latest update on the flood situation in the state. As of today, a total of 98,840 people are still reeling from the flood waters in 371 villages in 13 districts. However, no fresh fatalities have been reported, and the death count this year stands at 7.

The Dikhou and Brahmaputra rivers are currently flowing above the danger level in several places in Assam. The Dikhou is flowing above the danger level in Sivasagar, while the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Nematighat.

Meanwhile, parts of the forest ranges of KNP were inundated after incessant rain for the last couple of days.

According to an official, 90 per cent of the Agoratoli forest range of KNP, a popular tourist pocket, was submerged due to floods.

"Sixty-Eight forest camps in Kaziranga National Park were inundated after rain for the last couple of days. Flood waters entered KNP and most of the forest camps of the park came under water. In the Khora range, at least 15 forest camps were flooded. In the Bagori range, nine camps, and in Buraphar six forest camps were inundated. No casualties of animals have been reported so far. Two hog deer were rescued today and sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment," a forest official said.

The water level has surged in Kaziranga since Saturday, as the flood situation worsened in upper Assam. In ranges like Agoratoli, jeep patrolling was no longer feasible.

"The situation is not yet critical but we are keeping a close watch on the safety of wildlife," he said.