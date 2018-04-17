Pak-Origin Lawmaker Raises Kathua Rape In House Of Lords, Gets Snubbed

Pakistani-origin peer Lord Ahmed, a staunch critic of the Indian government, raised the issue in the Upper House of the UK parliament.
In her response on behalf of the British government, Baroness Stedman-Scott said India has a strong democratic framework which guarantees human rights.
"These cases (of rape and murder) are nothing short of horrific and we extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has been clear that justice will be done," she added.