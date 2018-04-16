Kathua Case LIVE Updates: First Court Hearing Today; Murdered Child's Lawyer 'Threatened'

Kathua rape and murder case: Hearing to take place today at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate

Here are the live updates in the Kathua rape and murder case:

A court will today hear the gruesome rape and murder case of a 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Eight people, including a juvenile have been accused of sexually assaulting the girl for a week before bludgeoning her to death. This will be the first court hearing in the rape case.In view of the Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case.Thousands of people have joined protests, carrying placards and forming human chains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and across Kerala, demanding justice for the girl. Two state BJP ministers - who had participated in a rally in support of the accused- have resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti government.The child was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered.