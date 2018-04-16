Kathua Case LIVE Updates: First Court Hearing Today; Murdered Child's Lawyer 'Threatened'

In view of the Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case.
Thousands of people have joined protests, carrying placards and forming human chains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and across Kerala, demanding justice for the girl. Two state BJP ministers - who had participated in a rally in support of the accused- have resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti government.
The child was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered.
Here are the live updates in the Kathua rape and murder case:
I don't know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened yesterday that 'we will not forgive you'. I am going to tell SC tomorrow that I am in danger: Deepika S Rajawat, Counsel, Kathua victim's family pic.twitter.com/khXFELUqZe- ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
After resigning from the Jammu and Kashmir government amid criticism over his support for the accused who raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, former minister Lal Singh said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti must take responsibility of the incident and quit."
#Nirbhaya 's mother Asha Devi said the crimes like #Unnao and #Kathua rape cases were taking place as the slow pace of judicial system is not instilling any fear in the minds of culprits.- ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 15, 2018
Demonstrations were held in several cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhopal on Sunday as public outrage over a spate of rape and murder of children spiral. Over the last two weeks, two cases have shaken the nation. Last Sunday, a 16-year-old, who was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker in Unnao, tried to commit suicide outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house. The tipping point was the rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Kathua, where the chargesheet spoke of unspeakable brutality. A third -- the death of a 9-year-old girl in Surat, whose body was covered in over 80 wounds -- emerged on Sunday morning."