Kathua Case LIVE Updates: First Court Hearing Today; Murdered Child's Lawyer "Threatened"

Kathua rape and murder case: The 8-year-old girl was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 16, 2018 09:30 IST
Kathua rape and murder case: Hearing to take place today at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate

New Delhi:  A court will today hear the gruesome rape and murder case of a 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Eight people, including a juvenile have been accused of sexually assaulting the girl for a week before bludgeoning her to death. This will be the first court hearing in the rape case.

In view of the Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case.

Thousands of people have joined protests, carrying placards and forming human chains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and across Kerala, demanding justice for the girl. Two state BJP ministers - who had participated in a rally in support of the accused- have resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti government.

The child was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered.
 

Here are the live updates in the Kathua rape and murder case:




Apr 16, 2018
09:30 (IST)

The child, belonging to a nomadic community, was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered. It has been alleged that the crime was committed to warn off the Muslim nomadic community away from the areas belonging to Hindus.
Apr 16, 2018
09:28 (IST)
A group of 49 retired civil servants wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for what they called a "terrifying state of affairs".
Apr 16, 2018
09:25 (IST)
Apr 16, 2018
09:22 (IST)
Hearing to take place today at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate
Apr 16, 2018
09:15 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti Must Resign, Says BJP Minister Who Quit Over Kathua
After resigning from the Jammu and Kashmir government amid criticism over his support for the accused who raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, former minister Lal Singh said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti must take responsibility of the incident and quit."
Apr 16, 2018
09:15 (IST)
Apr 16, 2018
09:05 (IST)
Countrywide Protests Over Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases: 10 Facts
Demonstrations were held in several cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhopal on Sunday as public outrage over a spate of rape and murder of children spiral. Over the last two weeks, two cases have shaken the nation. Last Sunday, a 16-year-old, who was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker in Unnao, tried to commit suicide outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house. The tipping point was the rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Kathua, where the chargesheet spoke of unspeakable brutality. A third -- the death of a 9-year-old girl in Surat, whose body was covered in over 80 wounds -- emerged on Sunday morning."
Apr 16, 2018
09:05 (IST)
Kathua rape victim's lawyer said she fears for her life as she may get raped or murdered.
Apr 16, 2018
09:04 (IST)
The rape and murder outraged the country after details were exposed in a police chargesheet.  Demonstrations were held in several cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhopal on Sunday as public outrage over a spate of rape and murder of children spiral.
Apr 16, 2018
09:03 (IST)
The 8-year-old girl belonged to a nomadic Muslim community.
