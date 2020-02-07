Kashmiri Teen Dies In Jaipur After Brawl With Three From Mumbai

Basid was taken to Jaipur's SMS Hospital where he was operated on but died

A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy who worked for a catering company in Jaipur has died after suffering head injuries in a brawl on Tuesday with three waiters from Mumbai. Identified as Basid from Kashmir's Kupwara district, the young boy was reportedly the sole bread-winner for his family and is survived by four sisters and a younger brother. Basid's father is reportedly a Havildar in the Army. The police have filed a first information report (FIR) in connection with Basid's death.

According to Basid's friend Saquib, the two boys had gone to work with a caterer from Mumbai called Masloo Sheikh. After one such event - a wedding - the boys got into a fight with three other waiters from Mumbai, who allegedly repeatedly hit Basid on the head.

"Ten of us had gone to work at a wedding. After finishing our shift we had dinner and were about to leave. We went to the cab that brought us to the event but the door was closed and the driver was sleeping," Saquib narrated.

"We knocked on the door, asking him to open... but then one of the others inside, who was from Mumbai, shouted not to knock on the door as he had a headache. Basid told him that he was also tired and wanted to sit inside," he continued.

According to Saquib, at this point the attackers surrounded Basid and repeatedly hit him on his head. Saquib also said Basid and he were forced to walk part of the way home despite his friend having suffered injuries; he said Basid fell down at least thrice on the way home and also vomitted.

"He sat down on the road and began crying, saying his head was hurting," Saquib said, adding that doctors at Jaipur's SMS Hospital, where Basid was taken, had initially dismissed the injuries and conducted a CT scan only after his friends insisted on it.

Basid was operated on after the scan but died the following day. His body has been transported to Kashmir.