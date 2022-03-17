Kashmiri Pandit Homes Among Premises Where CRPF Stays Due To Space Crunch

CRPF said it pays rent for staying in the properties identified by the J&K administration

Shortage of accommodation in Jammu and Kashmir has left no choice for the Central Reserve Police Force other than occupying the abandoned homes of Kashmiri Pandits, hospitals, schools, hotels and even temples.

The Central Reserve Police Force, or CRPF, has been stationed on some 737 premises in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will vacate the houses of Kashmiri Pandits, which are currently occupied by the CRPF, if any family or families ask us to. The government will definitely provide us some other location for jawans," CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh said.

The CRPF's data show it occupies one school, one hospital, two cinema halls, eight orchards, 26 industrial units and factories, 30 hotels, 71 agricultural lands, 265 other private buildings - which includes the homes of Kashmiri Pandits - and 333 other government buildings.

The CRPF said these places have been provided by the local administration and it pays rent for them.

Last year, forces in Kashmir valley were reorganised in some sectors due to increasing violence, which resulted in a greater concentration of battalions around Srinagar area.

The shortage of accommodation was discussed in the Home Ministry too.

"The CRPF did not even had basic facilities like washrooms, so the issue was raised with the Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor," a senior CRPF officer familiar with the matter told NDTV, asking not to be named.

He said the Home Ministry then assured the CRPF that it would have adequate accommodation.

"We have got 524 canal land in 10 locations from the J&K administration for accommodation only. We are developing our camps in them," the CRPF Director General told NDTV.

Officials on the ground said the CRPF pays rent for all the premises they are using and are only following the administration's directions.

"Just like every state government, whenever there is a deployment, the CRPF asks local police to provide accommodation and premises for jawans. In J&K, the administration has provided these spaces and they pay rent for it," a senior CRPF officer, who has served in J&K, said.

"We have not illegally occupied these premises as they have been given by the administration. The premises get a good amount as rent...Recently, land has been given to the CRPF to build infrastructure," the officer said.

The CRPF Director General said the country's largest paramilitary force has deployed close to 65,000 personnel in Kashmir valley, and it will ensure that "whenever CRPF is asked to make the atmosphere conducive for normal life by the government, it will do it".

"The atmosphere is conducive for anyone to visit Kashmir, come and go. For Kashmiri Pandits, that call has to be taken by them or agencies," Mr Singh said.