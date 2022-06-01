Kashmir Targeted Killings: Amit Shah Calls Lt Governor, Seeks Explanation

Kashmiri Pandits have raised concern over J&K targeted killings (AFP)

Targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other civilians in Kashmir valley have prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to seek an explanation over security lapses from the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor, a Home Ministry officer with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

Mr Shah has called Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to Delhi for a briefing on the ground situation, the officer, who asked not to be named, told NDTV. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also attend the meeting.

"A meeting is scheduled on June 3, where steps being taken by the UT (Union Territory) administration to protect minorities would be discussed," the officer said.

The centre has been making efforts to ensure Kashmiri Pandits return to the valley. Mr Shah in the meeting, however, is likely to ask Jammu and Kashmir officials why, despite the efforts, the administration has not been able to assure safety for the minority community in the valley.

Last month alone, three civilians and two security forces personnel lost their lives in targeted killings in Kashmir valley.

The administration has decided to transfer Hindu government employees, who are working in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, to the district headquarters in the valley, sources have told NDTV. This would ensure they are better protected as the headquarters have maximum security, sources said, adding they would be given secure accommodation too.

Recent targeted killings have led to a massive protest by over 4,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees, who have threatened the centre they would migrate to Jammu region from the valley in large numbers, putting a jobs package of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kashmiri Pandits at risk of failing.

In recent killings, a Kashmiri Hindu, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead inside a magistrate's office in Kashmir valley on May 12. A Hindu school teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead in Kulgam district yesterday.

Despite the threat of targeted killings of civilians, the security forces say more terrorists have been killed in encounters in May than any other month since January this year.

Fourteen encounters took place in May and 27 terrorists - 20 locals and seven from Pakistan - were shot dead. Two security personnel were killed in action during in the same month.

"Summer is going to be very hot in Kashmir valley as the number of youngsters going underground is at an all-time high," an officer in charge of anti-terror operations in Kashmir valley told NDTV, referring to those going incognito to join terror ranks, or going underground.

"Of the 20 local terrorists killed, all belonged to the 18-25 age group. This is a worrying sign," the officer said.

The Lieutenant Governor, ahead of the meeting with the Union Home Minister, also held a meeting today with top administration and police officials.