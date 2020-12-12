Kashmir Plains Receive Season's First Snowfall, Highways Closed

The snow brought hope for the local people whose business suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Srinagar woke up to a mesmerising view of a city covered in a white blanket of snow on Saturday with the plains of the Kashmir Valley receiving the season's first snowfall, bringing hope and excitement among the local people and tourists alike.

Danish, a taxi driver, hoped the first snow of the season will bring more tourists to the valley.

"The snowfall is an integral part of the valley's identity. Besides enhancing its beauty, it brings water. Hopefully, the snowfall will also bring more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir this year," said Danish.

Tourists who witnessed the season's first snowfall also expressed excitement and said the experience became the highlight of their trip.

"This is the first time I have come to Srinagar. It's marvelous to see the scenic beauty of this place after the snowfall. I have come from South India and experiencing snowfall is something new to me. This is the first time I am experiencing the snow and this will remain with me for a long time," said Venkataraman, a Chennai resident.

Among other parts of the Union Territory, Patnitop in Udhampur also received snowfall.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to snow accumulation in Jawahar Tunnel, said the UT Traffic Police. Several other places were also blocked due to landslides.

India Meteorological Department, in its daily forecast, predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" in Srinagar with minimum temperature at 1 degree Celsius and maximum at 10 degrees Celsius.