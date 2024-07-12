Watch: People Gather In Middle Of Road As 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Kashmir

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at Kashmir's Baramulla at 12.26 pm.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla area of the Valley. It occurred at a depth of 5 km inside the earth's crust. The coordinates of the earthquake are altitude 34.32 degrees north and longitude 74.41 degrees east,” the data said.

Baramulla: People fled to safety after a strong earthquake struck around 12: 25 pm today. Marketgoers and shopkeepers quickly sought refuge due to the high intensity of the quake. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far pic.twitter.com/u96Ivbc1YQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2024

A video showed a busy market come to an halt after the tremors shook the area. In the 18-second video, shoppers can be seen gathered in the middle of the road when the earthquake hit. Cars and motorcycles stopped on the road, waiting for the quake to pass.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.