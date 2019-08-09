Kashmir Curfew Live Updates: Administration Prepares For Friday Prayers, Jammu University Closed, Exams Postponed

Over 40,000 troops have been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir administration has made arrangements to ensure "smooth and peaceful" Friday prayers amid a lockdown after the center's move to scrap special status to the state and declare it as a union territory.

Restrictions on gatherings have been put in place in many parts of the state following the central government's move in which it bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

Yesterday, in his 38 minute speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the centre's decisions would remove hurdles to Jammu and Kashmir's development and make it the world's top tourist destination. "Be it the saffron in Jammu and Kashmir or the taste of kahwa, the sweetness of apples or the succulent apricots, Kashmiri shawls or artworks, the organic products of Ladakh or herbal medicine, they need to be known worldwide," the PM said.

The Prime Minister's special address came two days after the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed no major incident of violence over the past three days. On Wednesday, visuals of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chatting and sharing a meal of traditional Kashmiri Wazwan with locals in the Kashmir Valley emerged amid lockdown.

The parliament has approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Over 300 political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, remain in custody as part of the government's measures since midnight on Sunday to avoid trouble.

Over 40,000 troops have been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, sent over the past weeks in the government's meticulous preps for its Article 370 move.

Here are the Live Updates on situation in Jammu and Kashmir: