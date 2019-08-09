Kashmir Curfew Live Updates: Administration Prepares For Friday Prayers, Jammu University Closed, Exams Postponed

New Delhi:
Over 40,000 troops have been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)
Jammu and Kashmir administration has made arrangements to ensure "smooth and peaceful" Friday prayers amid a lockdown after the center's move to scrap special status to the state and declare it as a union territory.
Restrictions on gatherings have been put in place in many parts of the state following the central government's move in which it bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.
Yesterday, in his 38 minute speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the centre's decisions would remove hurdles to Jammu and Kashmir's development and make it the world's top tourist destination. "Be it the saffron in Jammu and Kashmir or the taste of kahwa, the sweetness of apples or the succulent apricots, Kashmiri shawls or artworks, the organic products of Ladakh or herbal medicine, they need to be known worldwide," the PM said.
The Prime Minister's special address came two days after the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed no major incident of violence over the past three days. On Wednesday, visuals of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chatting and sharing a meal of traditional Kashmiri Wazwan with locals in the Kashmir Valley emerged amid lockdown.
The parliament has approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Over 300 political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, remain in custody as part of the government's measures since midnight on Sunday to avoid trouble.
Over 40,000 troops have been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, sent over the past weeks in the government's meticulous preps for its Article 370 move.
Here are the Live Updates on situation in Jammu and Kashmir:
PM Modi assures J&K will be free of terrorism under new system
In his 38 minute address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi assured that the centre's decisions would remove hurdles to Jammu and Kashmir's development and make it the world's top tourist destination.
"Be it the saffron in Jammu and Kashmir or the taste of kahwa, the sweetness of apples or the succulent apricots, Kashmiri shawls or artworks, the organic products of Ladakh or herbal medicine, they need to be known worldwide," said the Prime Minister in his 38 minute speech.
"In Ladakh, a plant known as Solo, it is a life-saver for those living in high altitudes, it has vast medical properties. Should such things be sold worldwide or not? Countless such plants and herbs can be found all over the region. They will be identified and marketed, people and farmers will benefit directly," he remarked.
Administrative officials reach out to public, ensure availability of essential commodities
Administrative officials on Thursday reached out to people in different districts to assess public grievances and for ensuring the availability of essential commodities.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's advisors K Vijay Kumar, KK Sharma and Farooq Khan visited Rajouri and Poonch and held a series of meetings with civil society members.
Ramban District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, conducted a public outreach drive and met with different members of the general public to assess their grievances and directed the concerned departments to ensure the availability of essential commodities in the prevailing situation.
Jammu University closed, exams postponed
All academic institutions, including the Jammu University, have been closed for today.
"This is for the information of all concerned that the University of Jammu shall remain closed on August 9. The University has also postponed all UG and PG examinations to be held on August 9 and 10 (Friday and Saturday)," Vinay Thusoo, University of Jammu Spokesperson said in a statement.
He said the new schedule for holding various examinations will be notified separately.
Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said all academic institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow.
This comes amid the security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state.
"There would be adequate security arrangements in place to ensure that Friday prayers take place in a smooth and peaceful manner," a senior officer told NDTV.